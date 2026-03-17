Destiny Udogie Injury: Trains with team Tuesday

Udogie (hamstring) was spotted back in team training Tuesday, according to Matt Verri from The Standard.

Udogie has missed the last six games with a hamstring issue but looks back on track after returning to team training Tuesday and is now pushing for a comeback in the upcoming fixtures. Coach Igor Tudor confirmed he will be an option against Nottingham Forest in the next Premier League clash but the defender could also be in the mix for Wednesday's second-leg showdown against Atletico in the Champions League. Until he is fully back to match fitness, Djed Spence is expected to keep holding down the starting role on the left side of the back line.