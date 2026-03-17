Destiny Udogie Injury: Trains with team, will start from bench

Udogie (hamstring) was spotted back in team training Tuesday and will be an option from the bench for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to his club.

Udogie has missed the last six games with a hamstring issue but looks back on track after returning to team training Tuesday and is now pushing for a comeback in the upcoming fixtures. It is now confirmed he will be an option for Wednesday, but not fully, instead working from the bench. Until he is fully back to match fitness, Djed Spence is expected to keep holding down the starting role on the left side of the back line.