Destiny Udogie Injury: Uncertain to play vs. Wolves

Udogie (undisclosed) is considered a doubt for Saturday's game at Wolverhampton, according to Tom Barclay of The Sun.

Udogie has had a number of fitness issues this season, but he's started both of the Spurs' games since the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as manager. If Udogie is unable to play Saturday, then Djed Spence would probably get the start at left-back in a must-win game for Spurs given their situation in the standings.