Udogie made his return after sitting out Tottenham's last four matches in all competitions. The defender had started three of the four games prior to the injury, with Djed Spence covering his spot during that stretch and again in this match. The left-back also returned from knee injury earlier this season and was eased in with three consecutive appearance off the bench , so his workload may be managed again as he returns to full fitness. Though , He could also get a starting role chance with Tottenham's tight schedule.