Destiny Udogie News: Bench option
Udogie (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid.
Udogie was back in training this week, and that has led to his return Wednesday, earning a spot on the bench. The defender is likely to build up some minutes before he returns to a starting role at left-back, as injuries have been a constant issue, with Djed Spence starting at left-back for the time being.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now