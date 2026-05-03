Destiny Udogie News: Starting Sunday

Udogie (strain) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Aston Villa.

Udogie was only just cleared for play, and despite it appearing he could only play a few minutes this match, he is already in the starting XI. That said, he will likely come off the field at some point, not playing the full 90. Now that he is fit, he and Djed Spence will likely continue to split time at left-back.