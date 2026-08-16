Destiny Udogie News: Zero preseason minutes

Udogie is not part of Tottenham's squad to face Hoffenheim, finishing preseason with no minutes played, the club announced.

Udogie had been absent from training for a stretch earlier in preseason, though coach Roberto De Zerbi downplayed any concern over the issue at the time, describing it as precautionary, and his continued absence from matchday squads leaves his readiness for the season opener in question. Andrew Robertson is expected to start at left back against Brentford, with Udogie likely to begin the season on the bench even if he's fully available. Udogie is expected to be reassessed as the club approaches the start of the season.