Devin Padelford News: Assists equalizer in opener

Padelford assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC.

Padelford's cross set up Kelvin Yeboah's equalizing header in the 90th minute Saturday, a massive moment which salvaged a draw for Minnesota in the season opener. It was the only chance he created in his 12 minutes off the bench. He'll look to make more of an impact this season than he has in seasons past, and he's already on the right track to doing that.