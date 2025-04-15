Fantasy Soccer
Devis Vasquez News: Allows three goals against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 1:57am

Vasquez had three saves and gave up three goals in Monday's 3-0 loss to Napoli.

Vasquez was a little slow to go down on an early daisy-cutter by Scott McTominay, while he couldn't do much on the other two goals. Marco Silvestri was back on the bench after an injury and will resume pushing him for the starting job. He has kept one clean sheet, made eight saves and given up four goals in the las three rounds. Empoli will face Venezia at home Sunday.

