Devis Vasquez News: Beaten once versus Como

Vasquez recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Vasquez returned on goal after six matches and had a sound display, although Como still managed to hit the net. The coach has flip-flopped between him and Marco Silvestri a couple of times already. He has made 23 saves and given up 11 goals in his last five showings, with no clean sheets. Empoli will host Cagliari next Sunday.