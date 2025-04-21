Devis Vasquez News: Beaten twice in Venezia game

Vasquez made five saves and two clearances and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Venezia.

Vasquez had a mixed day as he had a pair of stellar saves in the first half but whiffed on the ball on a corner kick on Venezia's first goal and wasn't perfect on the second either. It remains to be seen whether the coach will turn back to Marco Silvestri, who recently shook off an injury. He has made 13 saves, allowed six goals and kept one clean sheet in the last four matches. Empoli will face Fiorentina away Sunday.