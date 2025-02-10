Devis Vasquez News: Concedes two against Milan

Vasquez made three saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-0 loss against Milan.

Vasquez made some nice interventions here and kept the stalement until midway through the second frame. However, the opposition had other plans and two goals during a eight-minute span sealed Empoli's fate. Despite not being at fault for either goal, the fact that the goalkeeper has been beaten 10 times over the last four starts is definitely a red flag from a fantasy standpoint.