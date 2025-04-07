Devis Vasquez News: Secures clean sheet versus Cagliari

Vasquez recorded one save and one clearance and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.

Vasquez was only asked to intervene once as his defense fared better than usual. He's set for a few starts in a row since Marco Silvestri fractured a finger. He has allowed 11 goals and made 24 saves in his last six appearances, failing to keep a clean sheet prior to this one. Empoli will face Napoli away next Monday.