Devyne Rensch Injury: Assists and limps off against Atalanta

Rensch provided an assist to go with with one cross (one accurate) and three chances created before exiting Saturday's 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the 78th minute because of a possible thigh injury, Sky Italy reported.

Rensch continued his strong run while filling in for Wesley (thigh) by setting up Mario Hermoso with a feed from the baseline, tallying his third helper in a row, but he got hurt in the second half and couldn't continue. He'll need to be evaluated ahead of Saturday's away game versus Bologna. Kostas Tsimikas would be the next man up if the two top options in the role couldn't go.