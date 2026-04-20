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Devyne Rensch Injury: Avoids serious issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Rensch has been diagnosed with a contracture, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Rensch escaped without a lesion and will attempt to recuperate during the week ahead of Saturday's away game versus Bologna. Kostas Tsimikas would get the nod if he and Wesley (thigh) weren't ready for a full complement of minutes.

Devyne Rensch
Roma
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