Devyne Rensch Injury: Avoids serious issues
Rensch has been diagnosed with a contracture, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Rensch escaped without a lesion and will attempt to recuperate during the week ahead of Saturday's away game versus Bologna. Kostas Tsimikas would get the nod if he and Wesley (thigh) weren't ready for a full complement of minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devyne Rensch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devyne Rensch See More