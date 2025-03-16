Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devyne Rensch headshot

Devyne Rensch Injury: Banged up in Cagliari match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Rensch won one of one tackle and recorded three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Cagliari and "will need some tests after limping off late," coach Claudio Ranieri announced.

Resch filled in for Zeki Celik (thigh) and had a decent showing but left his side in ten men late due to a possible thigh issue. He's set to undergo the exams and will have a pair of weeks to recuperate. The starter could be back for the next game.

Devyne Rensch
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now