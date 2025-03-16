Devyne Rensch Injury: Banged up in Cagliari match

Rensch won one of one tackle and recorded three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Cagliari and "will need some tests after limping off late," coach Claudio Ranieri announced.

Resch filled in for Zeki Celik (thigh) and had a decent showing but left his side in ten men late due to a possible thigh issue. He's set to undergo the exams and will have a pair of weeks to recuperate. The starter could be back for the next game.