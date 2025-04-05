Devyne Rensch Injury: Called up for Juventus fixture
Rensch (thigh) has been named in Roma's squad list to face Juventus on Sunday.
Rensch limited his absence to one game as he picked up a thigh lesion just before the break and will be an alternative in the back and on the right flank. He has notched three crosses (one accurate), nine tackles (six won), four interceptions and two blocks in his last five showings (three starts), contributing to one clean sheet.
