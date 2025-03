Rensch suffered a left adductor strain versus Cagliari and will sidelined for three to four weeks, Mediaset reported.

Rensch will sit out two or three fixtures once Serie A resumes. Zeki Celik (thigh) will likely return before him. Mats Hummels and Victor Nelsson are also options at the position, while Saud Abdulhamid will deputize Alexis Saeleamekers at wing-back.