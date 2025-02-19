Devyne Rensch Injury: Probable for second Porto leg

Rensch (thigh) has returned to full training ahead of Thursday's match versus Porto, coach Claudio Ranieri announced.

Rensch has recuperated after skipping two contests due to a thigh problem and will be an option on the right wing along with Zeki Celik, while Alexis Saeleamekers is suspended for this one. He has tallied four crosses (one accurate), nine tackles, four interceptions and four clearances in three appearances since joining.