Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devyne Rensch headshot

Devyne Rensch Injury: Probable for second Porto leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Rensch (thigh) has returned to full training ahead of Thursday's match versus Porto, coach Claudio Ranieri announced.

Rensch has recuperated after skipping two contests due to a thigh problem and will be an option on the right wing along with Zeki Celik, while Alexis Saeleamekers is suspended for this one. He has tallied four crosses (one accurate), nine tackles, four interceptions and four clearances in three appearances since joining.

Devyne Rensch
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now