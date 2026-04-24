Devyne Rensch Injury: Selected for Bologna game

Rensch (thigh) has made Roma's squad list to face Bologna on Saturday.

Rensch bowed out early last week due to a minor injury and has been able to recover in a hurry, but he might still drop to the bench, as the starter Wesley (thigh) is back from a multi-week absence. Rensch has filled in nicely, providing three assists in a row and logging three chances created, five crosses (two accurate) and five tackles (four won) in his last four starts.