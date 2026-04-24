Devyne Rensch headshot

Devyne Rensch Injury: Selected for Bologna game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Rensch (thigh) has made Roma's squad list to face Bologna on Saturday.

Rensch bowed out early last week due to a minor injury and has been able to recover in a hurry, but he might still drop to the bench, as the starter Wesley (thigh) is back from a multi-week absence. Rensch has filled in nicely, providing three assists in a row and logging three chances created, five crosses (two accurate) and five tackles (four won) in his last four starts.

Devyne Rensch
Roma
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