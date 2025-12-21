Rensch moved from the flank to the defense to replace Evan N'Dicka (AFCON) and turned in a solid shift, posting a new season high in clearances, but his side allowed two goals. He'll compete with Jan Ziolkowski and Daniele Ghilardi in such a role after Mario Hermoso is ready to start. He has notched at least one tackle and one clearance in the last four meetings, totaling seven (three won) and 14, respectively, contributing two clean sheets and adding two key passes and six interceptions in that stretch.