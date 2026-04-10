Devyne Rensch News: Dishes out helper in Pisa game

Rensch assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (all won) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 win over Pisa.

Rensch had another quality display while filling in for Wesley (thigh), standing out in the back and registering his second assist in a row, and his third in the season, with a clever feed from the baseline for Donyell Malen. The starter could return next week. Rensch has recorded at least one cross, amassing four (one accurate), and one chance created in the last three tilts, adding five tackles (four won), three interceptions and three clearances during that stretch.