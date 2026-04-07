Devyne Rensch News: Notches assist

Rensch assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-2 loss against Inter Milan.

Rensch would bag an assist when the game was still in hand Sunday, finding Gianluca Mancini in the 40th minute to equalize the game before their eventual loss. This marks his first assist in some time, his last coming Jan. 18. That said, he is only up to two assists all season, coming on five chances created.