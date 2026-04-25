Devyne Rensch News: Plays one half in Bologna clash

Rensch (thigh) had tow clearancs and one interception and drew one foul in 45 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Bologna.

Rensch saw his streak of starts come to an end due to Wesley's return and a small injury, but he substituted for Zeki Celik (thigh) at halftime. He'd handle the right wing if the teammate missed time. He only contributed defensively in this one and was unable to maintain his four-game streaks with at least one key pass and one cross, racking up six and five (two on target), respectively, in his previous outings. He was coming off three assists in a row.