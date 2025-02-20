Devyne Rensch News: Saddled with own goal in Porto match

Rensch (thigh) scored and own goal and had one cross (zero accurate), one tackle and one clearance after entering Thusday's 3-2 win over Porto very late.

Rensch had a mishap with Mile Svilar in the 96th minute, but the game and the qualification had already been sealed. He'll mostly split time with Alexis Saeleamekes in the coming matches. He has tallied 10 tackles (six won), four interceptions, five clerances and five crosses (one accurate).