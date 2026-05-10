Devyne Rensch News: Scores off bench in win

Rensch scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Parma.

Rensch stayed outside the box on a corner kick and blasted a powerful strike home after a pullback pass in stoppage time against Parma. The wide defender couldn't do much more in 15 minutes of play as Zeki Celik's replacement. Rensch has now scored once in addition to his three assists across his last five league outings. He could earn an increased role going forward as he remains in contention with Celik and Wesley for the wing-back spots in a 3-4-2-1 formation.