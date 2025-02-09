Fantasy Soccer
Devyne Rensch News: Wins four tackles against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Rensch recorded one cross (zero accurate), one interception and six tackles (four won) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Venezia.

Rensch had an okay display in his second consecutive start, especially in the passive phase, but was pulled at halftime to make the formation more aggressive. He'll rotate with Alexis Saeleamekers while Roma are still alive in the Europa League. He has tallied four crosses (one accurate), nine tackles, four interceptions and four clearances in three showings since joining.

