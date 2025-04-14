Deybi Flores News: Logs 11 clearances in draw

Flores had one off-target shot, created one chance and made three tackles (all won), 11 clearances and four interceptions during Saturday's scoreless draw against Minnesota.

Flores had by far his best performance of the campaign, being very disruptive in the middle of the park and helping the defensive line behind him by clearing the danger when the opposition came striking. This was the best stat line in a very long time for Flores, who's now leads all MLS midfielders in clearances with 26 over just five appearances.