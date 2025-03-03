Fantasy Soccer
Deybi Flores headshot

Deybi Flores News: Scores banger against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Flores scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Orlando City SC.

Flores scored a stunning goal late in the game with a strike from outside the box. His shot was hit so cleanly that Pedro Gallese had no chance to react. The midfielder had a tough game but still contributed defensively with four clearances and one tackle. He will look to make a bigger impact against Cincinnati on Saturday.

