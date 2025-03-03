Deybi Flores News: Scores banger against Orlando

Flores scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Orlando City SC.

Flores scored a stunning goal late in the game with a strike from outside the box. His shot was hit so cleanly that Pedro Gallese had no chance to react. The midfielder had a tough game but still contributed defensively with four clearances and one tackle. He will look to make a bigger impact against Cincinnati on Saturday.