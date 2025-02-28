Fantasy Soccer
Diadie Samassekou headshot

Diadie Samassekou Injury: Available for Bochum

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Samassekou (undisclosed) has rejoined training this week and is likely to be available for Saturday's match against Bochum, coach Christian Ilzer said in a press conference. "It was a better week. We got a few players back from illness, and some of the long-term casualties returned to parts of training. That includes Diadie, Umut, Oli, and Leo. The squad is stronger and developing in a positive direction."

Samassekou is close to returning to the squad and is likely to be available Saturday after training fully this week. He was a regular starter before his injury and is expected to regain his place in the lineup in the upcoming games.

