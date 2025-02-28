Diadie Samassekou Injury: Available for Bochum

Samassekou (undisclosed) has rejoined training this week and is likely to be available for Saturday's match against Bochum, coach Christian Ilzer said in a press conference. "It was a better week. We got a few players back from illness, and some of the long-term casualties returned to parts of training. That includes Diadie, Umut, Oli, and Leo. The squad is stronger and developing in a positive direction."

