Diadie Samassekou Injury: Released from hospital

Samassekou (concussion) has been released from hospital and is back home after being taken to hospital under concussion protocol following a nasty blow to the head during Saturday's 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps, according to the club.

Samassekou had left the pitch in an ambulance during the first half, raising serious concerns about his wellbeing, but the news of his discharge from hospital is a significant relief for both player and club. His availability for upcoming fixtures will depend entirely on clearing concussion protocol, with Houston monitoring his condition closely before making any decisions on his return to training and competitive action.