Diadie Samassekou Injury: Taken to hospital with concussion

Samassekou left the pitch in an ambulance and was taken to the hospital after being subbed off under concussion protocol in Saturday's 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

Samassekou suffered a nasty blow to the head during the first half of Saturday's game, and while he was reported to be conscious as he left the stadium, his condition will need to be monitored in upcoming days. He's an important player for the Dynamo, and losing him would force a change in their usual midfield, with Agustin Bouzat and Hector Herrera offering replacement options.