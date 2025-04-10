Diadie Samassekou Injury: Training separately

Samassekou (thigh) has been spotted training separately towards his comeback, the club announced.

Samassekou is nearing a return to the squad and could be back next week if everything goes as planned. He has been training separately from the group alongside Alexander Prass in recent days. His return would be notable since he was a regular starter before his injury and his setback in early March. That said, he will have to compete once fully fit to reclaim a starting role with Anton Stach and Tom Bischof performing well in central midfield.