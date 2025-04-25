Fantasy Soccer
Diadie Samassekou Injury: Trains Friday, possibility Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Samassekou (thigh) has returned to training and is nearing a return to play, according to manager Christian Ilzer.

Samassekou is seeing another positive update this week, as he has returned to training just a week after it was announced he would return this season. That said, he now has an outside chance of making Saturday's match, although the May 3 match against Gladbach is more possible. He did start in seven of his nine appearances this campaign before the injury and will likely see decent time once fit.

Diadie Samassekou
1899 Hoffenheim
