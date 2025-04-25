Diadie Samassekou Injury: Trains Friday, possibility Saturday

Samassekou (thigh) has returned to training and is nearing a return to play, according to manager Christian Ilzer.

Samassekou is seeing another positive update this week, as he has returned to training just a week after it was announced he would return this season. That said, he now has an outside chance of making Saturday's match, although the May 3 match against Gladbach is more possible. He did start in seven of his nine appearances this campaign before the injury and will likely see decent time once fit.