Diadie Samassekou headshot

Diadie Samassekou News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Samassekou generated one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Colorado Rapids.

Samassekou kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday, recording one tackle and one clearance on the defensive end of the pitch. He also put one shot on target on the attack, his first of the campaign. He completed the full 90 minutes for just the second time this season, helping Houston secure an important home victory.

Diadie Samassekou
Houston Dynamo
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