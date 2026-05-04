Diadie Samassekou News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Samassekou generated one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Colorado Rapids.
Samassekou kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday, recording one tackle and one clearance on the defensive end of the pitch. He also put one shot on target on the attack, his first of the campaign. He completed the full 90 minutes for just the second time this season, helping Houston secure an important home victory.
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