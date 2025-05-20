Diadie Samassekou News: Leaves Hoffenheim
Samassekou leaves Hoffenheim after six seasons at the club, the club announced.
Samassekou is leaving Hoffenheim after spending six seasons at the club. He was reportedly negotiating to extend his contract for an additional season but ultimately decided against it. He has been linked with clubs from Saudi Arabia which could be his next career destination. He scored two goals and provided five assists in 97 appearances for Hoffenheim.
Diadie Samassekou
Free Agent
