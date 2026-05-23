Diadie Samassekou News: On bench Saturday
Samassekou (concussion) is among the substitutes for the weekend visit to Los Angeles Galaxy.
Samassekou suffered an alarming injury that landed him in the hospital last week, but it appears to have been just a scare, as the midfielder is available immediately. However, his playing time will be managed against the Galaxy while Hector Herrera gets the nod alongside Jack McGlynn in central midfield.
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