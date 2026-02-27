Diant Ramaj Injury: Dealing with illness

Ramaj (illness) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Bremen, coach Franck Schmidt said in the press conference.

Ramaj is sidelined with an illness and will be unavailable for Saturday's showdown against Bremen. The starting keeper is targeting a return for next week's fixture, as he remains the undisputed first-choice shot-stopper. His absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, with Frank Feller next in line to step up and guard the net.