Diant Ramaj News: Allows two goals in draw

Ramaj had five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Monchengladbach.

It was a mixed outing for Ramaj, who made five saves but was at fault for one of the two goals conceded. He has now shipped 10 goals in his last four games, while registering three or more saves in three of those. The shot-stopper remains without a clean sheet this season and will aim to secure his first against Union Berlin this weekend, with the team battling to avoid relegation.