Diant Ramaj News: Clears illness

Ramaj cleared his illness as he was spotted in full team training Tuesday, the club posted.

Ramaj is back in the mix after shaking off the illness that kept him out of Saturday's clash against Bremen. The starting goalkeeper returned to full team training Tuesday and is set to regain his spot between the posts for Saturday's matchup against Hoffenheim now that he is available again.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diant Ramaj
