Diant Ramaj News: Concedes four Saturday

Ramaj registered three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Hoffenheim.

Ramaj cnceded four goals Saturday, two in the first half and two in the second half. It marked his third match this season conceding at least four goals and he still has not kept a clean sheet through 24 starts this season. He will look for that elusive clean sheet Saturday at Frankfurt, a side which has scored 48 goals through 25 matches this season.