Diant Ramaj News: Concedes twice Sunday

Ramaj had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to SC Freiburg.

Ramaj conceded a pair of goals Sunday, the 20th time across 29 starts this season where he conceded multiple goals. He made two saves and two clearances as well in the loss. He faces a favorable matchup Saturday versus FC St. Pauli, a side which has scored a league-low 26 goals through 30 matches this season.