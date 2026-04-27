Diant Ramaj News: First Bundesliga clean sheet and assist

Ramaj registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory against FC St. Pauli.

Ramaj turned aside each of the two FC St. Pauli shots on goal Saturday and made one clearance to secure his first career Bundesliga clean sheet in a 2-0 road victory. Additionally, Ramaj assisted FC Hedenheim's second goal following a corner. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 13 saves and four clearances while conceding eight goals. Look for Ramaj between the sticks Saturday when FC Heidenheim face a difficult challenge at Bayern Munich.