Diant Ramaj News: Five saves for draw

Ramaj conceded three goals and still produced a decent showing during Sunday's clash. The goalkeeper did well throughout the match and caused issues for the Stuttgart attack, but still couldn't do enough to earn all three points. He got three goals of support to salvage the draw and largely outplayed his opposite number, but the amount of chances his defense and midfield allows will make Ramaj a volatile option.