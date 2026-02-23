Diant Ramaj headshot

Diant Ramaj News: Five saves for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Ramaj recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

Ramaj conceded three goals and still produced a decent showing during Sunday's clash. The goalkeeper did well throughout the match and caused issues for the Stuttgart attack, but still couldn't do enough to earn all three points. He got three goals of support to salvage the draw and largely outplayed his opposite number, but the amount of chances his defense and midfield allows will make Ramaj a volatile option.

Diant Ramaj
FC Heidenheim
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diant Ramaj See More
