Diant Ramaj News: Loaned to Copenhagen

Ramaj has been loaned to F.C. Copenhagen for the 2026-27 season, with the deal including an option to buy, the club announced.

Ramaj previously spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Copenhagen shortly after joining Dortmund, keeping 10 clean sheets in 19 matches and helping the club win the league and cup double. He spent last season on loan at 1. FC Heidenheim before this latest move back to Denmark. Ramaj's contract with Dortmund runs through 2029, and the 24-year-old is expected to serve as Copenhagen's primary goalkeeper for the campaign.