Diant Ramaj News: Only beaten from the spot
Ramaj allowed a goal while making three saves during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Augsburg.
Ramaj allowed the lone goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 80th minute as Heidenheim dropped all three points Sunday. The keeper has allowed six goals while combining for eight saves over his last three starts. Heidenheim take on Stuttgart at home next Sunday.
