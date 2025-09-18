Despite the 2-0 defeat Heidenheim suffered to Dortmund on Saturday, the scoreline could have been much worse were it not for the efforts of Ramaj in net. The 23 year old made six saves, all of which were from inside his own box, and made one diving save. Even though Heidenheim have conceded the third most goals per game in the Bundesliga thus far this season, Ramaj currently owns the eighth best save percentage among all keepers in the German league with a mark of 63.2 percent. He will hope to have more help from his defense this Saturday against Hamburger.