Ramaj faced a constant stream of Bayern chances and finished with six saves, preventing the scoreline from becoming even heavier. He was beaten twice in both halves when Bayern's pressure finally broke Heidenheim's resistance. Despite conceding four, he dealt with repeated shots through traffic and kept competing until the final whistle. The goalie will hope to show a better figure in the new year, as he did not record a clean sheet in the first part of the season. His next chance to contribute will come against Koln on Jan. 10.