Diant Ramaj News: Three saves in loss

Ramaj made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ramaj faced four shots against his former club and stopped three of them. He didn't get much help from the team in front of him, as they failed to offer anything going forward. In the end he was left saddled with the loss despite a decent showing. With a talent disadvantage ahead of him in most matches Ramaj is a volatile option in net.