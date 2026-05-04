Diant Ramaj News: Three saves Saturday

Ramaj made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Ramaj made three saves on six shots faced during Saturday's draw. The goalkeeper stood tall for some big saves, but couldn't quite do enough to get the win. It's still an excellent showing for the goalkeeper against a top opponent in the closing stages of the campaign. Ramaj has a few easier matches to look forward to in the closing two games.